Lavrov and Secretary General of Council of Europe Pejcinovic-Buric Hold Press Conference - Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic-Buric, will give a joint press conference following their meeting in Moscow.
The council's head is also set to meet with Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, as well as visit the lower chamber to meet members of the Russian delegation to the council's Parliamentary Assembly.
The official will hold a meeting with Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova and the representatives of NGOs.
In addition, Pejcinovic-Buric will give a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).
