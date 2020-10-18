Armenia's Military Shares Video Allegedly Showing Foreign Mercenaries in Azeri Border Guard Uniform

Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defence, Shushan Stepanyan, has uploaded a video on Facebook allegedly showing foreign mercenaries in the Azerbaijani border guard uniforms.
In the 47-second clip, six armed men in the State Border Service uniform are filmed walking in an undisclosed location.
In the caption to the post, Stepanyan wrote: "You can imagine what happened to them".
The long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalated on 27 September, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the truce.
Since the outbreak of the renewed confrontation, media reported that Azerbaijan deployed foreign troops in the conflict, in particular, Syrian mercenaries transported via Turkey. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed the reports citing the lack of evidence.
