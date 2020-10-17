Kremlin: Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19

"The sides also discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection, in particular, prospects of using Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia", Kremlin said in a statement.
The Russian leader and the Saudi crown prince also agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the statement added.
In September, the Saudi enterprise Saudi Chemical and the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed a memorandum of understanding on the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the kingdom.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund previously said that it was in touch with Riyadh regarding Phase 3 of clinical tests of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia and its development in the country.
Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, in August. It is being jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The head of the investment fund, Kirill Dmitriev has stated that more than 20 nations have applied for the purchase of a billion Russian coronavirus vaccine shots.
