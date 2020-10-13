RDIF Ready to Share Sputnik V Data With US' Fauci to Dispel Doubts About Vaccine Safety

"If he calls us, we will be happy to explain to him everything about it, and I think it is best for him to study it, to understand how it works," Dmitriev said, commenting on Fauci's recent statement raising "serious doubts" about the Russian vaccine's safety and efficiency.
The RDIF CEO also expressed hopes that Fauci could become one of those to actually step over "this huge fence between [the] US-Russia if he is not political and try to look a little bit more into [the Russian] vaccine."
Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, labelled Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on August 11.
The vaccine is now completing the third phase of clinical trials as required by the World Health Organisation protocols.
All comments
Show new comments (0)