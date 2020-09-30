Russia Warns Against Use of Mercenaries in Karabakh Conflict, Calls for Their Immediate Withdrawal

Moscow is concerned about reports on the transfer of illegal armed group militants to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, asserting Russia is against the move and is calling for their withdrawal from the area without delay.
"We are deeply concerned about these processes, which lead not only to an even greater escalation of tensions in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region," the statement says, adding the ministry is calling on the ladership of both states "to take effective measures to prevent use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict."
The ministry brought up the media reports about militants from Syria and Libya being allegedly transferred to the contested zone in order to hands-on participate in the local hostilities.
The clashes between Baku and Yerevan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region - an unrecognised republic in the Transcaucasus, which proclaimed independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan - have severely escalated since Sunday, with both sides blaming the agression on each other, and sharing countless videos of the opponent's destroyed military vehicles.
The conflict dates back to the year of 1991, which saw the Soviet Union collapse. A major military standoff in the region was halted in 1994, as Yerevan and Baku moved to start peace negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
