Europe's Refusal to Recognise Lukashenko Goes Against International Law, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The refusal of European countries to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus is against the international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We do not welcome such decisions [as refusal to recognise Lukashenko] that were made in some European countries. We think these decisions are against the international law," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that this refusal to recognise Lukashenko was covert interference in Belarusian affairs.

Peskov stressed that the position of these European countries would not impact the state and prospects of the Russian-Belarusian relationship.

Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in as the Belarusian president on Wednesday. Washington and its allies in the European Union have already condemned the inauguration and do not consider Lukashenko to be the legitimate president.

Reacting to the criticism, Lukashenko said that a presidential inauguration is the internal affair of Belarus and the country is not obliged to inform other states about it.

On 9 August, the Belarusian opposition organised protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation. Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.