UN Security Council Holds Summit to Discuss Peace and Security After Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

The UN Security Council is holding a high-level summit: "Maintenance of international peace and security: global governance post COVID-19" on Thursday.
The summit, which is taking place during the annual UN General Assembly meeting, will feature pre-recorded video addresses, and is being chaired by Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of the Niger.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 31.7 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, with over 966,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On 31 December 2019, China informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown strain of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central province of Hubei.
