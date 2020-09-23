Register
12:36 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman reading magazine

    From Trump to COVID Heroes & BLM Founders: TIME Compiles 2020’s List of Most Impactful Personas

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080548654_0:179:2000:1304_1200x675_80_0_0_7d07d59e275ad9a22e6efb51f5baf293.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009231080548794-from-trump-to-covid-heroes--blm-founders-time-compiles-2020s-list-of-most-impactful-personas/

    POTUS has been included in the list for a fifth year in a row, but the blurb about his fresh accomplishments sounded overly stinging when compared to the one about his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the presidency on the Democratic ticket in November.

    Immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump, and the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement - Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tomet – have been named among TIME Magazine’s 2020 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

    They were also joined by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, praised for raising their transgender daughter Zaya, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, hailed for her LGBT rights advocacy, and Amy O'Sullivan, an 18-year veteran ER nurse who represents all front-line workers that have risked their lives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

    German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев
    Ladies That Defined a Century: Time Magazine Unveils Alternative Covers Featuring Influential Women
    18

    TV anchor Jimmy Kimmel penned the biography for Fauci, the nation's most prominent infectious disease expert, who decisively entered the spotlight this spring as a member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.

    “He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives. His courage and candor have earned our trust. We are all fortunate to have a man of his wisdom, experience and integrity to help us navigate these difficult waters”, Kimmel pointed out in his appraisal. Meanwhile, Trump's own entry - in the category "Leaders" - comes with a far more scathing description of the conservative president, ostensibly striving to “bend the government to serve his personal political interests”.

    TIME's senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett openly took jabs at Trump, writing that he had “downplayed the severity of COVID-19 early on, refused for months to wear a mask and pressured government scientists to change their recommendations, as the virus spread to eventually kill more than 200,000 Americans”.

    President Trump landed in the list for the fifth year straight, along with his Attorney General Bill Barr and election rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Incidentally, Biden’s blurb describes President Trump’s Democratic opponent as “honest, compassionate and empathetic - but most of all, he is a public servant”, the description says, in a markedly positive tone.

    Featured among the world's leaders is also Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the author of the write-up on the conservative head of the Indian government wasn't sparing in criticism, aimed at Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

    TIME did not shy away from suggesting that Modi, as India's PM, had "brought into doubt" India's secular nature, where "Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious sects - all have abided in India", going on to slam the party as one "attacking pluralism" in the country.

    Separately, Black Lives Matter personas Cullors, Garza, and Tometi headed up the "Icons" part, with their concise biography written by Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, a black 17-year-old who was shot dead by a neighbourhood watchman in Florida in 2012.

    “There are only three of them, but they are everywhere”, Fulton wrote.

    “They are getting people to think: What if you had a 17-year-old son in a hoodie, and no weapon, just a candy and a drink, and now he’s dead on the ground? What if your daughter was sleeping in her own bed and the police knocked down the door and killed her? How would you feel? That is what 'Black Lives Matter' asks”, she noted.

    The list, to a great extent pro-Democratic and tilted towards portrayals of social campaigns, was accompanied by a video message by TIME’s previous honourees from 2018 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who jumped at a chance to call for maximum voter turnout in the November presidential poll, with critics deeming their address as a veiled show of support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

    “Dr. Fauci getting the recognition he deserves”, one praised TIME’s compilation, with another echoing the stance:

    However, one sceptical user queried in response:

    “For injecting a SARS protein into a coronavirus sample 10 years ago, then selling it to China when it became an illegal practice in this country?”

    Others were “shocked” that K-pop grandees BTS weren’t in the list:

    There was also room for jokes, with some deeming the list as appropriate to include the novel coronavirus as 2020’s most notorious and powerful actor:

    ... with someone replying cheekily:

    “It commissioned the issue”.

    Some, seeing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned, rushed to pin the blame for his country's coronavirus death rates on him.

    While some suggested that quite a lot of names were, as they say, undeservedly missing from the list, others suggested there should be at least two compilations – of positive and negative influencers alike:

    Related:

    Trump's Supporters Allegedly Boo Greta Thunberg at Colorado Springs Rally Over 'TIME' Magazine
    Time Magazine Claims Trump Threatened Photographer With Jail Over Snap of Mystery Letter From Kim
    Ex-Model Who Claimed Trump Tried to ‘Shove His Tongue Down Her Throat’ Stayed in Touch - Report
    Tags:
    BLM, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, magazine, Time magazine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse