Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference in Moscow - Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are holding a joint press conference following talks at the meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.
The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as permanent members. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka hold the status of dialogue partners.
