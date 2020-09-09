Register
11:19 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a scientist holds phials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia, in Moscow, Russia.

    AstraZeneca Trial Halt Shows Importance of Having Package of Vaccines Like Russia, Peskov Says

    © Sputnik / Russian Direct Investment Fund, Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (51)
    1100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148259_0:25:2904:1658_1200x675_80_0_0_7ecaac35bea338d6cbd80e6a675e1041.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009091080406232-astrazeneca-trial-halt-shows-importance-of-having-package-of-vaccines-like-russia-peskov-says-/

    Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca announced that the third round of its trials of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been paused following the “potentially unexplained illness” of a participant in the UK.

    The suspension of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trials has shown the importance of having a package of vaccines like in Russia, the country's presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday. 

    "This situation repeatedly underlines the importance for every country to have several vaccines in its package. This ensures more reliable results of the trials," he said in response to a question as to whether Russia is concerned about its vaccine after the situation reported at AstraZeneca. 

    The Kremlin spokesman added that the vaccines were quite different: AstraZenca was based on a chimpanzee viral vector, while the Russian vaccine was based on a human one.

    Peskov made this statement after AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company, announced earlier in the day that it has halted the third round of trials of its coronavirus vaccine due to a "potentially unexplained illness" in one of the participants. 

    Kremlin Warns Against Politicising Development of COVID Vaccine

    Russia objects to attempts to politicise development of the coronavirus vaccine, Peskov added.

    "We have always seen in a negative light attempts to politicise and make political anything that is linked to testing and trials of the vaccine," Peskov told reporters.

    Russia Launches Third Phase of Sputnik V Post-Registration Trials

    Earlier in the day, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that the third phase of the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian vaccine had started. The first volunteers in Moscow have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection. 

    "We have gathered almost 31,000 people who want to participate, within just 10 days," Murashko told reporters.

    Russia is now completing work on a new mobile application that would enable direct contact between patients and the vaccine developers, Murashko said, praising it as "the first experience of this kind in the world."

    The minister added that data on potential adverse reactions to the Sputnik V vaccine will be put in a special document. According to Murashko, developers of the Russian vaccine are ready to make it available for people all over the globe.

    Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine on 11 August. Called Sputnik V, it was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) after several rounds of clinical trials. 

    The country has already received requests for 1 billion doses of the vaccine from at least 20 countries.

    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (51)
    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, COVID-19, coronavirus, AstraZeneca, vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse