Saudi King Dismisses Commander of Joint Forces Over Suspicion of Corruption - Reports

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered to dismiss the joint forces commander, Fahd bin Turki Al Saud, who is suspected of corruption, local media report citing a royal decree issued on Monday.
Fahd bin Turki Al Saud, who has served as the commander of the Saudi-led coalition joint forces in Yemen since 2018, will be placed into retirement, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said. Saudi Arabia's Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salim Al-azaima, has been appointed in his place.
Deputy Emir of the northern Al Jowf province is also being dismissed from his post.
Earlier, the Saudi authorities dismissed several officials responsible for developing the country's tourism megaprojects, including the Red Sea Project and Al-Ula, over corruption and causing environmental damage. According to the SPA, the officials' multiple violations have had a large impact on the completion of the touristic projects and were legally authorised by them.
The Kingdom launched a large-scale anti-corruption campaign back in 2017, when a number of high-profile citizens, including ministers, princes and businessmen, were fired.
