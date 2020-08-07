In Vino Veritas? Wine Can Mitigate the Symptoms of Coronavirus, Scientists Suggest

Scientists from Laval University in Quebec City, Canada have discovered an antioxidant in wine that can reduce the severity of the acute respiratory distress syndrome that often accompanies COVID-19.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a respiratory failure caused by widespread inflammation in the lungs. It causes shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and gives the skin a bluish hue.
However, as Canadian researchers have discovered, the high content of a special enzyme, ACE2, in the body can reduce the severity of this syndrome. Its concentration in the body is increased by the antioxidant resveratrol, which is found in red and white wine.
In addition, resveratrol can suppress the cells of the immune system. Since acute respiratory distress syndrome is caused by the excessive activity of the immune system, then it is possible that resveratrol has a positive effect precisely during the development of this complication.
Resveratrol is found in red and white wine, peanuts, pistachios, cocoa, raspberries, blueberry peels, cranberries and grapes.
