Shock and Horror in Jersey as Beachgoers Witness Gory Shark Attack on Dolphin [Graphic Video]

It was a moment of shock for Jersey Shore visitors when sharks attacked a wounded dolphin only a few feet away from visitors at Brant beach on Long Beach Island.
A video captured by one of the beachgoers shows the struggling dolphin trying to flee the preying sharks, causing violent splashing in the water. The incident took place on Thursday morning.
In no time at all, the spot where the dolphin struggled with the sharks was smeared with blood.
WARNING! The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
It is believed that the dolphin was earlier injured by a boat propeller. The dolphin's wound is what may have attracted the sharks. The beach has since been reopened and there are no indications of sharks lurking close to the shore.
