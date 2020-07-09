Top BRICS Journalists to Discuss Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mass Media

Given that the media industry has faced numerous challenges linked to the pandemic, there is a growing need for key players in the global media market to coordinate their strategies.
Leading journalists from the BRICS countries: Tatiana Kukhareva (Russia), the deputy head of Sputnik websites and radio; Leonardo Attuch (Brazil), chief editor for Brasil247; Lychee Li (China), deputy editor-in-chief of The China Daily websites; Ian Landsberg (South Africa), photo editor at ANA and Nitin Gokhale (India), founder and chief editor for StratNews Global and defence website Bharat Shakti, will attend a conference titled "How Will the Media World Change after the Pandemic?"
The participants are expected to talk about the challenges journalists across the globe have faced since the COVID-19 infection was declared a pandemic. They will also exchange views on what awaits the media industry after the coronavirus outbreak is over.
The discussion will take place at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency on Thursday and will be moderated by Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik's head of international projects.
