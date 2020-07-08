Register
17:17 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his face mask as he visits the Big Rig Brewery, which utilizes the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy given to businesses affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kanata, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2020.

    US, Canadian Media Vigorously Analyze Why Trudeau Skipped Trade Deal Summit With Trump

    © REUTERS / Patrick Doyle
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/13/1079831310_0:80:3072:1808_1200x675_80_0_0_3bafb6f7beb2e47afdc79bbceecff84d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007081079831362-us-canadian-media-vigorously-analyze-why-trudeau-skipped-trade-deal-summit-with-trump/

    President Trump is hosting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday. However, much has been made of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to skip the meeting, which was originally intended to be a celebration of the new trade agreement between the three countries, which came into force last week.

    Part of the rationale in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to skip Wednesday’s summit dedicated to celebrating the New Agreement Between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA), may have been the bad optics for his carefully groomed image of fighter against the coronavirus, CNN has suggested.

    “He would have likely been forgiven for skipping the handshake, but in declining an invitation to the White House, Justin Trudeau is sidestepping a minefield of Covid etiquette and politics. For starters, President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have refused to wear a mask in public. Trudeau doesn’t seem to leave home without one. And it’s no trivial thing, but insight into how each country is fighting the virus,” the network argued in a report.

    “For Trudeau, it would have been like risking a lunch with neighbours you know aren’t taking the virus seriously,” CNN added.

    The network pointed to declining COVID-19 numbers in Canada amid a surge in new cases in the US, and polling showing that most Canadians want the US-Canada border to stay closed. At the same time, CNN praised the decision by a growing number of Canadian cities to make masks mandatory, and to contact trace (i.e. electronically surveil) would-be infections.

    Last week, Trudeau told reporters that he was “concerned about the health situation and the coronavirus reality that is still hitting all three of our countries,” and promising to let Washington know “if that summit makes sense for us.” He added that recent US threat to impose new tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel would weigh on his final decision.

    Formally, the Prime Minister’s Office cited a scheduling conflict, releasing a statement Monday saying Trudeau “will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament.” The PM’s day includes an economic update statement on Wednesday, preceded by a two day cabinet retreat.

    Canada has confirmed over 107,000 COVID-19 cases and roughly 8,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared with over 3 million cases and 133,000 deaths for the US.

    The non-essential travel restrictions between the two countries are expected to last until at least July 21, but may be extended. Canada resumed travel with the European Union last week, with the bloc listing a total of 14 ‘safe’ counties. The US was not one of them.

    Toronto Star columnist Susan Delacourt echoed CNN’s assessment of why Trudeau may have skipped the meeting with Trump, arguing that while “scheduling conflicts were offered as the main explanation for Canada’s no-show,” the biggest real reason was the “alarming resurgence of COVID-19 in Trump’s America, not to mention the lingering threat of another round of aluminum tariffs.”

    Then there are Trudeau’s ties to Trump’s presumed 2020 rival Joe Biden. “The former vice-president to Barack Obama paid Canada a visit two years ago in which he pretty much declared Canada’s prime minister to be the carrier of Obama’s legacy in the world. Biden’s campaign chief, Jen O’Malley Dillon, has given advice to Trudeau’s Liberals and last year, Biden put Trudeau in one of his anti-Trump campaign ads,” The Star columnist recalled.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 outbreak in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Blair Gable
    Canada’s Trudeau Slammed as ‘Hypocritical’ for Taking a Knee in Support for George Floyd Movement
    Trump and Trudeau have had a rocky relationship ever since Trump’s election in 2016, with the two men repeatedly engaging in verbal spats. Before cancelling his attendance at the celebratory USMCA meeting this week, Trudeau was one of the leaders who urged Trump to postpone the G7 summit initially planned for June but since pushed back to September.

    The USMCA treaty came into force on July 1, replacing the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump repeatedly criticized as a ‘bad deal’ on the campaign trail. The new pact retains NAFTA’s list of products eligible for zero tariffs, but obligates Canada to provide expanded access to US dairy farmers. Over all, the US expects to gain 176,000 new jobs and $68.2 billion in GDP from the renegotiated pact.

    Related:

    Canada’s Trudeau Slammed as ‘Hypocritical’ for Taking a Knee in Support for George Floyd Movement
    Justin Trudeau to Skip Washington Talks on New North American Trade Deal, Mexican President Says
    Man Invades Trudeau Residence with Restricted Rifle, Charged with Threatening to Kill Canada's PM
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse