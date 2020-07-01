At Least 24 Killed, 7 Injured in Attack in Mexican City of Irapuato - Authorities

At least 24 people were killed and 7 injured in a shooting incident in Irapuato, Mexico, secretary of Citizen Security Pedro Cortés Zavala confirmed. According to him, an armed group of attackers entered the rehabilitation centre on the "red vehicle" and fired shots at people inside and fled. Preliminary information shows that the centre was functioning illegally.
The victims were transfered to the hospital, as the National Guard, the Municipal Police and agents of the Attorney General of Guanajuato work in the area.
🚨#AlMomento🚨 | Pedro Cortés Zavala, Secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana de #Irapuato confirma la muerte de 24 personas luego del ataque al Centro de Rehabilitación "Recuperando mi Vida".— Al Punto Noticias (@AlPuntoNoticias) July 2, 2020
📹 Guanajuato Informa pic.twitter.com/0ojqGj18WT
Footage allegedly made on site show heavy police presence and emergency services working in the area after the attack.
😰 Tremendo.#MASACRE #Arandas— Pati Peñaloza (cuenta PERSONAL) (@patipenaloza) July 1, 2020
24 muertos, 7 heridos.
Comando armado ataca centro de rehabilitación en la localidad de Arandas (Irapuato).#Guanajuato está fuera de control. pic.twitter.com/FQGwYiUewy
Masacre en #Irapuato; entran a anexo y matan a 24#EnVivo Blanca Mireles, corresponsal de @WRADIOMexico en #Guanajuato, en #AsíElWeso con @EnriqueEnVivo por @WRADIOMexico pic.twitter.com/xb4Oc6Jk65— Así El Weso (@elwesomx) July 1, 2020
According to local media reports, the same city faced a similar attack on 6 June, when an armed group killed 10 people in an annex.
