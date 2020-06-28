Chinese Outlet Names 'Three Chief Weaknesses' of Russian Brides

While Russian women are renowned for their beauty, it seems that there are several reasons why foreigners may not be eager to marry them, an article published by Chinese web portal Sohu claims.
According to the article's author, there are three chief reasons why marriages between Chinese men and Russian women are not particularly common.
First, the author mentioned the problem of differing mentalities, pointing at differences "not just in local cultures, holidays and languages, but in the concepts of marriage".
Next, Chinese grooms may not be particularly fond of the "bold" spirits of Russian brides who, as the article claims, like to "manifest their true selves" by drinking.
"They also do things half-heartedly, are not particularly orderly when it comes to small things, and do not pour their soul into truly important matters", the article states.
And while it seems that some Chinese men are reluctant to get involved with Russian women due to belief that the latter quickly get out of shape after marrying, the author sought to dispel that stereotype, noting that Russian ladies look after their physical fitness.
Finally, the author argued that the desire to marry a woman should not stem from one's infatuation with her good looks, but rather from understanding her self, as well as from the knowledge that the you would be able to live harmoniously together.
Previously, an article published on Sohu looked at possible reasons behind the allegedly rapid ageing of Russian women.
