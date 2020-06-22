Toronto to Begin Next Step of Reopening on Wednesday - Statement

"Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health will enter Stage 2 on Wednesday, 24 June", the statement said on Monday.
As part of the gradual reopening plan, personal care services, shopping malls and community centres will be eligible to reopen beginning on Wednesday.
Only the Windsor-Essex area, beset by continuing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus among temporary foreign workers on farms and other agricultural facilities remain in the first stage.
"We will do everything we can to get our final region, Windsor-Essex, into Stage 2 as soon as possible. That's why we are ramping up testing and inspections on Ontario's farms to protect workers and keep our food supply chains strong and healthy", Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.
According to data from Ontario's public health agency, the province of has recorded 33,637 confirmed cases and 2,609 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Monday.
In total, the country has registered more than 103,000 coronavirus cases and over 8,400 fatalities from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. The province of Quebec remains the epicentre of the outbreak, with over 54,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
