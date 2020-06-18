Register
12:23 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers from the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) sit together after participating in an anti-terror drill during the Sixth India-China Joint Training exercise Hand in Hand 2016 at HQ 330 Infantry Brigade, in Aundh in Pune district, some 145km southeast of Mumbai, on November 25, 2016

    India Must Not Misjudge Current Situation at Border, Warns Chinese Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    World
    Get short URL
    242
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/89/1079628997_0:57:3170:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_474707791a797a7d55f9e4713c38961c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006181079648269-india-must-not-misjudge-current-situation-at-border-warns-chinese-foreign-ministry/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry warned China against making “exaggerated and untenable claims” to the Galvan Valley area, where a deadly scuffle broke out. Nevertheless, both nations have been trying to end the standoff in the Himalayan region with another round of meetings underway in Ladakh.

    China's Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning to India on Thursday, saying that the Indian side should not underestimate Beijing's "firm will" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

    "India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty", Hua Chunying, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, while reiterating that it was Indian frontline forces that broke the consensus reached between the two nations on 6 June. 

    Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control, "deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties", Hua Chunying added.

    The statement came hours after Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava, while responding to China's claim to the Galvan Valley, said both sides had agreed to handle the situation responsibly. “Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding”, he said in a statement.

    India and China have accused each other of instigating the clash in the Galvan Valley of the eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, making them the first combat casualties in 45 years between the two Asian giants. The Indian Army claimed that there were casualties on the Chinese side as well, but Beijing has not given any statement to that effect.

    The stand-off over the Galvan Valley continues, even after the foreign ministers of the two countries spoke over the phone on Wednesday, while major general-level military talks remain inconclusive as well. Indian government sources have claimed that Chinese troops trespassed into the Indian side in the valley as far as two kilometres.

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi demanded to “harshly punish” those responsible for escalating the violence in the valley on Monday.  

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, blamed China for the recent clashes, which he called a “premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties”.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reaffirmed on Wednesday that India is capable of giving a befitting reply to China in case of provocation. “Soldiers' sacrifices won’t go in vain”, Modi said.

    Border ties between India and China have been strained for over a month and a series of high-level meetings have been conducted to resolve the issue. However, no conclusion has been reached so far.

    Related:

    Live Updates: China Calls on India to Investigate Border Incident, Stop Provocations
    India-China Relations Slipping Back to 1962 War Situation, Analyst Believes
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Army, People's Liberation Army, Foreign Ministry, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse