Russian FM Lavrov, Iranian Counterpart Zarif Hold Press Conference in Moscow - Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif are holding a news conference in Moscow Tuesday following a protocol meeting.
The two officials are expected to touch upon the issue of the Syrian conflict. Apart from Syria, the top Russian and Iranian diplomats are likely to discuss regional crises, including the escalating fighting in Afghanistan, and the Iranian nuclear deal.
The 2015 pact suffered another blow last month after the United States said it would end waivers for European, Russian, and Chinese companies involved in the Iranian nuclear programme, two years after it walked out of the agreement.
