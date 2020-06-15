Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Czech Ambassador Over Diplomatic Row, Source Says

"The Czech ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," a source said.
In late April, Czech magazine Respekt reported that a Russian diplomat had brought ricin deadly poison into the country for allegedly killing Czech politicians involved in the dismantling of a statue to a Soviet war hero in Prague.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis accused the two diplomats of hoaxing the plot to bring ricin into the country and announced their expulsion on 5 June. The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic said that the accusations were a provocation.
At the same time, not only Moscow has refuted all claims related to poisoning, but Czech President Milos Zeman has also expressed doubts regarding the relevant reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)