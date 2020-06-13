Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan Region, EMSC Says

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has been registered in the Taiwan region, China, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on late Saturday.
M6.0 #earthquake (#地震) strikes 126 km SE of #Taipei (Chinese #Taipei) 11 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/lh0ydTg1eV— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 13, 2020
There has been no further information so far concerning possible casualties or damage resulting from the quake.
Earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures. They can be felt up to hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre and cause strong shaking in the epicentre area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)