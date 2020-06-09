Register
15:58 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    When Worlds Collide: Wikistrat to Study Spike in US-China Trade Tensions in Major War Game Exhibit

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/32/1079513261_0:403:2888:2027_1200x675_80_0_0_46a185b6705183fb802d4e2f72576a40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006091079568195-when-worlds-collide-wikistrat-to-study-spike-in-us-china-trade-tensions-in-major-war-game-exhibit/

    A leading think tank on international relations has launched a mock scenario between the world's top superpowers to study the risks of a rise in economic measures amid a major ongoing conflict on trade and technology, it was revealed this week.

    Global consultancy firm Wikistrat has launch an interactive economic 'war game' between the United States and China, it was announced on Monday.

    The games will take place from 8 to 12 June and include 40 of the world's top experts on China to explore an extreme trade war situation between Washington and Beijing on an online virtual platform.

    According to Wikistrat, the mock scenario will see President Trump impose an embargo on high-technology trade and investment with China in 2021.

    Each game will have three 24-hour rounds set to last five days to allow participants maximum flexibility to attend.

    Those joining the games will choose either the US or China teams and will strategise as key figures in the respective governments and will later vote on policies to adopt at the end of each round, it said.

    Actors will also need to respond to scenarios provided in each round, with responses including briefings on policy, goals, rationale and unintended consequences, Wikistrat said.

    Analysis on Post-Coronavirus Relations Between US and China

    The games come after a Wikistrat report in May outlined five key concerns amid the ongoing trade war, namely that Sino-US relations had dropped to its lowest level since the 1980s when relations had normalised under former US presidents Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter along with former Chinese vice-premier Deng Xiaoping in 1979.

    "The longer COVID-19 persists, the worse the relationship is going to get, and transnational emergencies of the future could be weaponized," the report read.

    The US presidential elections in November could possibly see a return to normality under former vice-president Joe Biden or accelerate tensions under an incumbent Donald Trump, the report said.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on reopening businesses during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    A complete erosion of Sino-US relations was "not possible" as the two held "significant ties", the report said.

    But the Belt and Road Initiative could potentially bring "an effective platform" to allow China and the US to cooperate on economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Mercantilist" approaches to trade will affect high-tech goods, with both sides competing for market shares with a 'tech-nationalist' approach, severely affecting businesses globally, it said.

    “The future of the world is going, especially after the pandemic, to depend largely on the two superpowers and the largest economies in the world, namely the United States and China. It makes no sense, absolutely no sense, for the two to have a conflict with one another,” professor Sarwar Kashmeri said at the time.

    The report comes after Washington extended its ban on Chinese tech firms such as Huawei, ZTE and many others added to an Entity List last year, with US officials citing alleged national security concerns.

    The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Chinese companies of being potentially used to spy for the Chinese government, without citing evidence, which both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly and strongly refuted.

    Related:

    US Policy Harms Int'l Covid Strategy as Collaboration Urged In 'Hyper-Connected World' - Scientist
    US Gov't to Join 'Global AI Partnership' to Counter China Amid Trade War, Tech Race, Official Hints
    Rise of 'Next Geopolitics' to Explore How Tech, AI Will 'Reconfigure' World Order, Futurist Says
    Market Access, Not Cybersecurity Behind US Push to Block Huawei From UK's 5G Networks - Official
    Tags:
    scenario, US-China trade war, Huawei, think tank, war games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse