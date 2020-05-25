NZ's Jacinda Ardern Turns Heads as She Doesn’t Bat an Eye When Caught by Earthquake During Interview

In a video from this past weekend, New Zealand’s PM is seen talking to an AM Show host, when furniture and decor items just behind her back began to visibly shake for several seconds.

Netizens have been blow away by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's extremely cool demeanour after being caught in an earthquake during a live interview.

Apparently feeling the tremor in the premises where the chat was recorded on Sunday morning, Ardern briefly interrupted AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge to let him know that the building had just suffered a number of shakes. However, she promptly assured him that she could well go on with the interview.

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan", she said pointing to the “things moving behind her".

“Why am I not surprised that Jacinda Ardern casually takes an earthquake?”, one wondered.

Why am I not surprised that Jacinda Ardern casually takes an earthquake interrupting her interview in her stridepic.twitter.com/mq4h6LuTfC — 🇳🇿 • eloise • 🇫🇷 (@reyloise) May 24, 2020

“She is literally the only person able to beat 2020, and she does it without even breaking a sweat", one noted, with many more reacting similarly, praising her as an “inspiration both as a leader, and as a person".

Jacinda Ardern,inspiration as both person and leader was unflappable during TV interview with an earthquake going on.Contrast that with what we've got in @BorisJohnson.He can't even wipe his own arse let alone lead the country.He has to rely on a super spreader Cummings.Disgrace! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) May 25, 2020

“Extremely Jacinda Ardern", a second inferred, with others heartily applauding her overwhelming self-possession:

Jacinda Ardern there just casually banging on with her interview during a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Extremely Jacinda Ardern. pic.twitter.com/sKv6Gu66oz — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 25, 2020

She has been absolutely exemplary. What a role model! — Fourteeneighteen (@1418research) May 25, 2020

“She is astonishing. I wish we could sub-contract the UK’s governance to her", another stunned viewer suggested.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake could be felt across large swathes of the country on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. local time (20:00 GMT), but fortunately didn’t cause any injuries or damage.