RT's Annual Contest for Journalism From Conflict Zones Open for Entrants

RT has announced that it is now accepting entries for the third annual Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards international competition.
First held in 2018, the contest, which "recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones", was named after Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year old RT Arabic stringer who was killed by Daesh* shelling in Syria in 2017.
The competition features three award categories: Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone: Long Form; Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone: Short Form; and Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone.
The awards are expected to be presented to the winners on 30 July – the anniversary of Khaled's tragic death.
*Daesh, also known as ISIL or ISIS, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.
