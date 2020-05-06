Users Flood Twitter Complaining That Pinterest, Spotify, TikTok Are Down

Users from America and Europe report problems when trying to log in and use TikTok, Spotify and Pinterest. While for TikTok and Pinterest there are troubles with logging in, Spotify has problems with streaming the music, and the disappointed users flood Twitter complaining about their apps not working.
The problems are mainly reported from the US, the UK and some parts of Europe.
What am I ment to do now if tik tok is down like it’s the only thing keeping me sane #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/65Gs5FtC9T— courtney (@courtneyb117) May 6, 2020
everyone on twitter as soon as spotify and tiktok stopped working #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/vUgdtin4zm— . (@aaaaniiiiiiii) May 6, 2020
For some people, these mobile apps are one of the most important ways to entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.
me wondering why no apps will open #SpotifyDown #pinterestdown #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/dpSNHfH9ZT— olivia mae 🏩 (@xlivmaex) May 6, 2020
umm @Spotify, what’s good? i cannot be left alone with my thoughts in the shower pls fix this #SpotifyDown— aron. (@aronaung17) May 6, 2020
However, some do see the silver lining.
So happy #tiktokdown hopefully the posts on my other social media won’t be tiktok posts tomorrow. If I wanted to see your tiktoks, I’d join tiktok.— ManchesterM (@manchesterlady1) May 6, 2020
