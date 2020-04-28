Russia Lawmaker After Talks With N.Korea Ambassador: No Reason to Worry About Kim's Health

"I have held a conversation with the North Korean ambassador. If the North Korean leader faced any health problems, they would certainly tell us. As this was not done, we are sure that everything is fine with Kim Jong Un," Oleg Melnichenko said amid rumours about Kim's health problems or even death.
Russian upper house lawmakers who are members of the working group plan to pay a visit to North Korea in autumn if the COVID-19 situation allows, Melnichenko added.
"If the coronavirus situation does not allow such visit by that time, we will hold it as soon as the situation improves," he specified.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin had no official information on the North Korean leader's health condition.
"No, we have no official information," Peskov said.
After South Korean online newspaper Daily NK reported last week that Kim, aged 36, was undergoing treatment following a heart-related surgery, numerous reports have been emerging in international media about alleged problems with the North Korean leader's health, with many outlets citing anonymous sources. This has even sparked rumours about Kim's death. Commenting on these rumours, the Yonhap News Agency reported that they were not true, quoting sources in the South Korean government.
