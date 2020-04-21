Death Toll in Nova Scotia Shooting Attack Spikes to 23 - Canadian Police

According to a news release issued by the RCMP, the discovery of additional remains this week has led authorities to believe that 23 individuals, aged 17 and up, are dead following Canada's deadliest mass shooting.
It was previously reported that 18 people were killed in the massacre - allegedly carried out by a 51-year-old denture-maker who disguised himself as a police officer.
Police became aware of the deadly incident on April 18 after responding to reports of a possible shooting at a home in Portapique. While several casualties were found inside and outside of the house, authorities were unable to initially locate the suspect.
After expanding their search to the immediate area, authorities encountered structures and vehicles that had been set ablaze.
Police claimed the suspect had donned a police uniform, and even made his vehicle resemble a RCMP cruiser, in order to evade capture.
“His ability to move around the province undetected was surely greatly benefited by the fact that he had a vehicle that looked identical in every way to a marked police car,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said, as reported by NBC News.
