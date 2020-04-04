Singer Pink Reveals She's Recovered From COVID-19, Donates $1 Million to Fight Pandemic

Two weeks ago, singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson developed symptoms of COVID-19. The singer’s attending physician conducted a test for coronavirus which revealed her infection.

Singer Pink has revealed that she has been cured of the coronavirus, which she contracted a little over two weeks ago.

Moreover, she's provided a million-dollar donation to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

According to her, after she she tested positive, her family stayed at home for two weeks and followed the doctor’s instructions.

"Just a couple of days ago we conducted a second test, and now, fortunately, the result was negative," the singer writes.

Pink also said that $500,000 out of her donation, will go to emergency funds in Philadelphia and Los Angeles to "support healthcare workers who fight at the forefront every day."

"These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home," she wrote. "Please. Stay. Home."

The Grammy Award-winning artist thanked all the medical staff and urged all citizens to stay at home during the spread of the virus.