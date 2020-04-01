Putin, Erdogan Discuss Coronavirus, Syrian Crisis Settlement via Phone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the coronavirus, agreeing upon further contacts, during a phone conversation, held at Ankara's initiative, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They have continued the detailed exchange of opinions on the Syrian crisis settlement, including the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib zone stabilization, reached on 5 March 2020. They have also touched upon the Libyan problematic", the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents have also discussed the bilateral agenda, with a focus on cooperation on trade and the economy. They have agreed to continue contacts on different levels.

On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to commit to the de-escalation of violence in Idlib. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format of Syria settlement talks and announced the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib from midnight on 6 March and the resumption of joint Russian and Turkish military patrols.

Presidents Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

Putin and Erdogan have also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin added. They have briefed each other on the measures implemented for fighting the coronavirus. Special attention was paid to the return of Russians, stranded in Turkey, back home.

Russia has registered 2,777 cases of COVID-19 with the death toll standing at 24. Some 190 people have recuperated from the disease.

Turkey, in turn, has a significantly larger number of cases amounting to 13,531. Turkey reported 214 fatalities and 243 recoveries.