Fiat Chrysler Executives, Salaried Employees Endorse Pay Cuts as 'Shared Sacrifice' Amid COVID-19

The cuts in salaries would help to avoid job losses, as FCA plants in Europe and North America have closed down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's top executives and salaried workers employed worldwide will endorse pay cuts as an act of "shared sacrifice" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley will see his salary halved for the next three months starting 1 April, according to a letter Manley sent to his employees. Additionally, FCA board members will forgo their salaries until the end of 2020.

Other executives' salaries will also be cut 30 percent, while salaried employees worldwide will be asked to take a 20 percent cut.

Globally, the COVID-19 has infected 693,224 people and killed 33,106 more, according to the latest situation update provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).