Panama Suspends All International Flights for 30 Days Starting 22 March Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Originating in China, the virus has swiftly spread around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

Panama is suspending all international passenger flights from the night of Sunday, 22 March, over the COVID-19 pandemic, President Laurentino Cortizo announced on Thursday.

Cortizo added on Twitter that cargo flights, humanitarian flights, and domestic flights will continue to operate as normal, so far.

A partir del domingo 22 de marzo a las 11:59 p.m. quedarán suspendidas las llegadas y salidas de todos los vuelos internacionales a nuestro país, por un periodo de 30 días #ProtégetePanamá #UnidosLoHacemos — Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo) March 19, 2020

As of today, Panama has registered a total of 109 coronavirus cases, one person has died.

Globally, more than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to the latest data provided by John Hopkins University.