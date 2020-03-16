Microsoft Teams Down as Many Europeans Work Remotely Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

This is the second time the service faces a major outage this year. Last month, it went down after Microsoft had failed to renew its key SSL security certificate.

Microsoft Teams, a tool for chat and communications, has been down across Europe after thousands of users started to use it in an attempt to work remotely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company took to Twitter to say that they are studying the users' complaints.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 16, 2020

​The outage was reported following an influx of new users as thousands of workers are signing in after they were instructed to work remotely amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time Microsoft Teams experiences an outage this year. In February, the service was down for three hours due to the company's failure to renew a key SSL security certificate.