ASEAN Economic Ministers Begin Three-Day Meeting in Vietnam on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states will convene on Tuesday in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang for the start of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.

The three-day meeting will take place in Da Nang as Vietnam is the ASEAN chair in 2020.

Vietnamese officials held a preparatory meeting on Sunday before the start of the talks, concluding that ASEAN’s priorities should be the maintenance of supply chains and providing support to small- and medium-sized businesses, particularly amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

An ASEAN summit was scheduled to take place in the US city of Las Vegas in the second week of March, although this was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.