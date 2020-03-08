German Investigative Journalist Speaks at 'MH17 - Quest for Justice' Symposium in Amsterdam - Video

The Malaysian MH17 flight was shot down in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, claiming the lives of all 298 people on board.

The "MH17 - Quest for Justice' symposium is taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, one day ahead of the MH17 trial.

Organised by De Andere Krant newspaper, the symposium brings together political and international relations experts and journalists who will discuss the issues regarding the investigation of the MH17 crash and the upcoming trial, which are often ignored by the mainstream media.

German investigative journalist Billy Six is among the participants of the event.

The MH17 Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight was downed on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine in the height of a military conflict that broke out after the coup d`etat in the country earlier that year. All 283 passengers, mostly Dutch nationals, and 15 crew were killed. Shortly after the crash and even before an official investigation began, the US and many European countries said that Russia was responsible for the tragedy.

Pieces of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) , which crashed in 2014 on the territory of Ukraine

Russian experts were not allowed to take part in an investigation into the cause of the MH17 crash and had to carry out their own investigation. As a result of it, Russia's Almaz Antey company dismissed the allegations and insisted that the rocket was fired from an area controlled by the Ukrainian military, offering the evidence that the system belonged to the Ukrainian Army.

Last year, the Dutch-led investigation team charged three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel commander with being responsible for delivering a Buk missile that was used to shoot the plane. Moscow repeatedly rejected such claims, saying that the missile belonged to Ukrainian forces. However, the evidence provided by Russia was never taken into consideration by Dutch investigators.

