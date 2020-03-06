Worldwide Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 99 to 3,380 – WHO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had registered 2,873 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 99 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,380.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 98,192, including 80,711 people in China.

The new virus (COVID-19) originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 80 countries, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

China's response to the coronavirus has been swift and sweeping. Clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 in China will most likely begin in late April, Chinese vice-minister for science and technology Xu Nanping said in late February.

Outside China, the virus has affected South Korea, Italy, and Iran the most.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.