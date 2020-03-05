Former UN Chief Perez de Cuellar Dies at 100

Prominent Peruvian diplomat and former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar has died at 100, Andina news agency reported, citing his son.
"My dad died after a few complicated weeks [tonight], and is resting in peace", the diplomat's son told Andina.
[Fotogalería📸] Javier Pérez de Cuellar: falleció el peruano más universal a sus 100 años.👉 https://t.co/vegMZ9Z290 pic.twitter.com/iR18VgZMxN— Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) March 5, 2020
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took to Twitter to express condolences over Perez de Cuellar's death and praise him for the work he did as a diplomat.
"A full-hearted Democrat, who dedicated his entire life to work to enlarge our country. I express, on behalf of all Peruvians, my heartfelt condolences to his family", Vizcarra wrote.
Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de don Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, insigne peruano, demócrata a carta cabal, quien dedicó su vida entera al trabajo por engrandecer a nuestro país. Expreso, en nombre de todos los peruanos, mis sentidas condolencias a su familia.— Martín Vizcarra (@MartinVizcarraC) March 5, 2020
Perez de Cuellar started his career as a diplomat in 1940.
