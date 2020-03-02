People Protest in Toronto Against Construction of Gas Pipeline - Video

Representatives of the Wetʼsuwetʼen, Canada's indigenous people who live on the Bulkley River, are confronting the authorities to prevent the construction of a pipeline on their traditional territory.

People gathered on Sunday outside a mining convention venue in Toronto to oppose the construction of the 670-kilometre (416-mile) Coastal GasLink pipeline, pointing out its possible negative side-effects that resource extraction has on the land.

The pipeline that is to carry gas from northern British Columbia to the coastal areas is being constructed on territories of the Wetʼsuwetʼen people, thus causing great concern for the effect it will have on the environment and the local community.

"People are dying on their lands, they are being removed from their lands. In the case with the Wet'suwet'en, they have title to their land. There was the Delgamuukw Case of 1997, and yet they are still being taken off their lands. We must recognise that these extractive companies are criminals. They are not respecting indigenous sovereignty, indigenous rights," Crystal Sinclair, an indigenous rights activist, said.

As it has been reported, the activists and the government have already reached the agreement, though it will be disclosed after consultations with Wetʼsuwetʼen people.