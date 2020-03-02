Refugees Gather at Turkey-Greece Border Waiting to Cross - Video

On 29 February, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees, citing a lack of promised assistance as the reason.

Hundreds of migrants have gathered at the border between Turkey and Greece in attempt to travel towards Greece.

On Sunday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the situation with migrants on the country's northeastern border with Turkey presented a threat to the national security. The spokesman added that Greece would stop accepting asylum requests for a month and expedite repatriations of migrants coming to the country illegally.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.