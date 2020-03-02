Kazakhstan Says Will Ban Entry for Iranian Citizens Starting 5 March Due to COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will introduce an entry ban for Iranian citizens, as well as limit air traffic with Azerbaijan due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak starting 5 March Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Monday.

"Starting March 5, flights with Azerbaijan will be limited, and Iranian citizens will be banned from entering Kazakhstan," Tileuberdi said.

On Friday, Baku registered the first case of the coronavirus disease in the country. The patient is a Russian national, who entered the republic through Iran.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 87,000 people worldwide, while over 2,950 people died and over 40,000 have recovered.