Russia Suggests to Minsk Lower Oil Premium to Offset Lower Export Tax - Novak

"The proposals of Russian companies on new oil price formula were submitted to our partners from Belarus. The proposal that takes into account lower export tax was to lower the premium by $2 per one tonne every year, in proportion to the reducing export tax," Novak said, as quoted by the ministry press service.
Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk could lose up to $430 million in 2020 on 24 million tonnes of oil supplied from Russia due to Moscow's tax manoeuvre, compared to 2019.
As for natural gas, the fair price would be around $90 per 1,000 cubic meters, Lukashenko said, according to Belta news agency.
