US Slaps Sanctions on Five Iranian Individuals - Treasury

Sanctions against Iran were reintroduced by the United States in the wake of Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018. The restrictions target Iran's economy, energy, financial and transportation sectors, among others.

Washington has imposed sanctions on five Iranian individuals, the US Treasury announced on Thursday.

The five Iranians listed in a notice posted on the official website of the Treasury are Ahmad Jannati, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, Siamak Rahpeyk, Mohammad Hasan Sadeghi Moghadam and Mohammad Yazdi.

After scrapping the nuclear deal, Washington slapped Tehran with a series of sanctions targeting Iranian individuals, companies, the state, and the country's banking and energy sectors.

In addition to targeting Iran, the US threatened to introduce so-called 'secondary sanctions' against countries, companies and individuals doing business with the Islamic Republic, leading to a dramatic decline in Iran's energy exports, an important source of income for the country's budget.

Iran has repeatedly condemned the US restrictions, adding that the Iranian economy has found ways to resist sanctions pressure.