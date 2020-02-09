Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins in Snap General Election

A snap general election was held in Azerbaijan on Sunday.
New Azerbaijan executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov announced his party's victory in the early hours of Monday.
"The snap general election is over. The exit polls show out party's victory. I can congratulate members of our party with yet another victory of New Azerbaijan", Akhmedov wrote on his Facebook page.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning in the election.
Kardeş ve dost ülke Azerbaycan halkı bugün Milli Meclisin yeni üyelerini seçmek için sandık başına gitti.— Av. Serap Yaşar (@serapyahsiyasar) February 9, 2020
Seçimlerin Can #Azerbaycan için hayırlı olmasını diliyorum. 🇹🇷 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/Ko8D7v0c4s
According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, the turnout at the Sunday election was 47.81 percent.
