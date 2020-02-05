Situation at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport After Passenger Plane Overruns Landing Strip - Video

A Boeing 737-800 plane en route from the western Turkish city of Izmir to Istanbul has split in half after skidding off a runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport.

A passenger plane with 177 people onboard made a hard landing at Istanbul’s second largest airport on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the aircraft’s fuselage splitting into two and catching fire.

According to Turkish authorities, all the passengers and crew were evacuated, with 52 being later hospitalised.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

