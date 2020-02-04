Four Children, 2 Adults Killed in House Fire in Georgia - Emergency Service

"After extinguishing the fire ... the firefighters found the bodies of five people, including four children and one woman. The body of another elderly woman was found later", the statement said.
The fire covered 2,150 square feet of a residential wooden house. Despite the fact that firefighters arrived 2 minutes after the call, it was not possible to save people.
New post (Количество жертв пожара в Багдати выросло до шести человек - Новости-Грузия) has been published on News Tbilisi - https://t.co/GvUPLBnOlQ pic.twitter.com/WQKh9rX7ee— #NewsTBILISI (@news_tbilisi) February 3, 2020
