Russia Temporarily Restricts Entry of Foreigners From China From 4 February

The move was made due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier in December and has since spread to more than 24 countries.

The Russian government has decided to temporarily restrict entry of foreigners travelling by air from China beginning on 4 February over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the government's statement, the decision does not affect nationals of member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, aircraft crews, members of official delegations and those who hold a Russian residence permit. A number of travellers arriving at Russia's Sheremetyevo International Airport will also be allowed to enter the country.

Earlier, Russia's S7 Airlines suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong from 4 February to 28 March.

As of today, cases of new coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, have been registered in more than 24 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Australia, France, Germany, Canada and the United States.

The number of death cases has reached 361 in China, with more than 17,000 people infected with the deadly virus. Around the world, the number of cases stands at around 150, with one death from the virus registered in the Philippines.

Concerns over the deadly infection prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency last week.