UNSC Holds Briefing and Consultations on Situation in Libya - Video

Earlier, Great Britain submitted a draft resolution endorsing the outcome of the Berlin conference on Libya.

The UN Security Council has gathered for a meeting in New York to discuss the ongoing situation in Libya.

This comes amid ongoing discussions on a British-drafted resolution which endorses the outcome of the Berlin conference that took place earlier this month.

Special Representative and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame is expected to brief members of the UNSC on the latest situation in Libya, as clashes have renewed between the forces of the country's two rival governments.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Germany, Ambassador Jurgen Schulz, will also brief the Council on Libya sanctions in his capacity as chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee.

