Prince Charles Gives Special Address at WEF 2020 - Video

The World Economic Forum is the largest annual event where heads of states, entrepreneurs and other public figures meet. It was established in 1971 and is headquartered in Geneva.

Prince Charles is giving a special address on the second day of the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

This year’s World Economic Forum is being held in Davos on 22-25 January.

