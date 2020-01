European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen Gives Special Address at Davos 2020 - Video

This year, the Davos Forum is being held from 21 to 24 January. About 3,000 officials from 117 countries take part in it, including 53 heads of state and government.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is giving a special address on the second day of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Among the political leaders are US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others.

