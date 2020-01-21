Register
18:45 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. (File)

    Pompeo Compares US Policy Against Venezuela’s Maduro to Fruitful 'Strategy' Against Soviet Union

    © Sputnik / Sergey Kuznecov
    World
    Get short URL
    309
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104443/91/1044439176.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001211078095522-pompeo-compares-us-policy-against-venezuelas-maduro-to-fruitful-strategy-against-soviet-union/

    On Monday, the US secretary of state reiterated his oft-repeated call for the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office, traveling to Colombia and meeting with self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has compared the US’s strategy of pressure against Venezuela to Washington’s policy toward Moscow ahead of the collapse of the USSR, assuring that US support for opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido has not been a ‘failure.’

    “You know, what I hear is that the strategy is working. I remember how [James] Baker, the former secretary of state [during the George H.W. Bush era], recalled to me that before the fall of the Soviet Union, nobody believed that our strategy was working. But it worked,” Pompeo said, speaking to Colombian TV channel Caracol.

    According to Pompeo, the US has been working to “strengthen the people of Venezuela, to make it clear that the world is with them,” and targeting the country with tough sanctions, which he said has made it harder for “the regime.” “The aim of our mission is to force Maduro to leave.  I met with Juan Guaido, he told me about the terrorist threat to the people of his country,” Pompeo said.

    “Obviously there is more to do…but together we are moving forward, working on this project. We will achieve free and fair presidential elections, and then Venezuelans will have a better, more prosperous and brighter future,” the US top diplomat concluded.

    Baker’s Soviet Strategy

    James Baker served as President George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of State between 1989 and 1992, presiding over the end of the Cold War, the collapse of the Eastern Bloc and the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Baker’s policy included a 1990 promise to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO beyond the eastern borders of a reunified Germany, a commitment which the alliance has since repeatedly broken. It also included advising Gorbachev and other Soviet leaders to keep the country on the path of reforms.

    The USSR collapsed in December 1991 after several years of intensive economic and political reforms pursued by the Gorbachev administration, including half-hearted marketisation measures which helped to destabilise the country’s planned economy, and political reforms which unleashed a wave of nationalism and separatism, including a successful plot by Boris Yeltsin and the leaders of the Belarusian and Ukrainian republics to break off from the rest of the union.

    Talks between Mikhail Gorbachev and US Secretary of State James Baker. 1990.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Talks between Mikhail Gorbachev and US Secretary of State James Baker. 1990.

    US Policy in Venezuela

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the Latin American country’s ‘interim president in January 2019, receiving the immediate recognition by the US and its Latin American and European allies. President Nicolas Maduro has accused Guaido of attempting to pull off a foreign-backed coup, and accused the US and its allies of seeking to get their hands on Venezuela’s substantial oil and mineral resources. US policy against Caracas has included a series of tough sanctions, and the freeze and transfer of Venezuelan government assets to the self-proclaimed Guaido administration.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela January 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela January 5, 2020

    Related:

    Guatemalan President Announces Suspension of Diplomatic Ties With Venezuela - Report
    Maduro Says He Controls Venezuela, Ready for Direct Negotiations With US
    Venezuela Sees Large-Scale Blackouts, Internet Shutdown - Monitoring Agency
    Pompeo Demands End to Maduro’s ‘Tyranny’ as Guiado Leaves Venezuela for Trip to Colombia, Davos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse